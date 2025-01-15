KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $74.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 33,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

