Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $15.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
NREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 77.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 58.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
