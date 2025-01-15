KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock Price

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE BKV opened at $24.12 on Monday. BKV has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

