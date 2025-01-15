Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.48 and last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.46.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.00 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.352 earnings per share for the current year.
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.
