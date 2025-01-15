Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 352.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.49.
About Klöckner & Co SE
