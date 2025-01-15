Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 352.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $7.49.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.