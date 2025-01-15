Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 230,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.