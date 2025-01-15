KWB Wealth Acquires Shares of 6,402 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $75.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

