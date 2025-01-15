KWB Wealth Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KWB Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

