KWB Wealth Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGLO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

JGLO opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $64.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

