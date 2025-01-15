Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.76 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

