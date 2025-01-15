Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $828.40 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.26 and a one year high of $941.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $881.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.