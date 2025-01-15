LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 58,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVTX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

LVTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,040. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

