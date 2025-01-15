Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Price Performance

Shares of Leatt stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. 1,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. Leatt has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.