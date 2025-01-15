Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 2,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Light Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Light Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Light’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.20%.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

