Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Update

Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, a growth of 606.2% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Linkage Global Trading Up 22.8 %
LGCB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 1,130,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Linkage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.
Linkage Global Company Profile
