Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Reduced by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $484.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

