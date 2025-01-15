Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.55 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

