Lpwm LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 834.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 826,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

