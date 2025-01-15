Lpwm LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,323,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $543.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $500.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

