Lpwm LLC Sells 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Lpwm LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Envision Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

