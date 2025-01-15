M. Kraus & Co Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $307.85 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

