Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 1101684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of £38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.