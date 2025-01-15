Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 181,171 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 156,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 13.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna Terra Minerals

In related news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

