Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 62.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 801,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,503,000 after acquiring an additional 204,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

