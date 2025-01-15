Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 97.33 ($1.19), with a volume of 2379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.21).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £55.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.88 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.42.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

