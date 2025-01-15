Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.36. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing solar power systems for commercial and residential electric users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It intends to build, patent, and operate wind energy generated power plants utilizing proprietary MultiAxis Turbine technology.
