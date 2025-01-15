MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 691,825 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 550,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $509.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.29.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
