MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Here’s Why

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 690,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,248,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,853.12. The trade was a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $927,278. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after buying an additional 966,468 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

