Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 5,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

