Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $100,282,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EME shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $493.85 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $217.08 and a one year high of $532.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

