Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $148.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.83.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

