McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 171.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,428 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $281.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.43 and a 200-day moving average of $286.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

