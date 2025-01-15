McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.400-33.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 36.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. McKesson also updated its FY25 guidance to $32.40-33.00 EPS.

McKesson Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.37. 34,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,787. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.90. McKesson has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This trade represents a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.