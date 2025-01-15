Melone Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,715 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.4% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 312,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

