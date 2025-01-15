Mendota Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.