Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day moving average is $237.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $202.66 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

