Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Raises Dividend to $5.95 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 5.95 per share by the mining company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $23.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Mesabi Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MSB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.00. 85,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 74.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

