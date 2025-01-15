Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.
About Mexco Energy
