Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

