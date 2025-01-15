Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Millennium Group International Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 16,670,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Millennium Group International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

About Millennium Group International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.