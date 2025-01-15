Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Update

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, a growth of 6,691.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Millennium Group International Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 16,670,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. Millennium Group International has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $9.57.
About Millennium Group International
