Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,890,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 45,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

