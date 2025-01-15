Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 67,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,058.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $286.87 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.