Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,567 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2025

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

