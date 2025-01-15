Moseley Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $425.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $371.33 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

