Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

