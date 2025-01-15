Myecfo LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 261,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $233.43 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

