Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 6.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.81. 1,906,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,494,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NNE. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

