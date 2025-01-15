National Bank Financial Forecasts TELUS FY2026 Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TU opened at $13.73 on Monday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 6.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after buying an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TELUS by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,160,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $438,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,269 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,882,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,854,000 after purchasing an additional 211,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TELUS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 636,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,701,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,610,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.43%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

