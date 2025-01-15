National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.61 and traded as high as $96.57. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $96.41, with a volume of 30,610 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 190.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

