Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 2,829,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 5,606,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 0.4 %

About Nebius Group

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

