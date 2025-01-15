Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NNI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.91. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77.
In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $272,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,557.06. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
